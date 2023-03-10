(KRON) — Police in Santa Clara are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a hit and run suspect who caused major injuries to a cyclist. On Feb. 23 at 4:53 p.m. traffic officers with the Santa Clara Police Department responded to El Camino Real and Lawrence Expressway to investigate a hit and run crash, police said in a press release.

According to the release, a preliminary investigation conducted by the traffic officers showed the victim riding his red colored electric bike on northbound Lawrence Expressway in the dedicated bicycle lane. The victim went straight and planned to make a left turn on El Camino Real, police said.

The suspect drove westbound on El Camino Real. The bicycle collided into the suspect’s side area. The suspect’s car did not stop and left the scene of the collision.

The suspect left westbound on El Camino Real and was last seen turning left on southbound Lawrence Expressway.

During the time of incident, the victim said they were in pain, according to police The victim was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. The victim remains at the hospital in critical condition.

A witness described the suspect’s car as a white- colored pick-up truck, police said. SCPD is looking for the public’s help identifying the suspect’s car.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Traffic Inspector Scott Wilson at (408) 615-4764.