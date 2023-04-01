(BCN) — Redwood City police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred Friday evening and are asking for the public’s help.

Police responded to the scene near Veterans Boulevard and Maple Street at about 9:25 p.m., where a bicyclist and vehicle were involved in a collision.

Police said in an advisory at 6:22 a.m. Saturday that a vehicle involved in the collision is still being sought. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Redwood City police.

