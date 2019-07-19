Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Santa Rosa gas station

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Surveillance cameras were rolling during a robbery Sunday overnight at a Shell gas station in Santa Rosa.

The suspect was armed with a gun.

“He brandished a weapon before stealing money and property and fleeing northbound on Corby Avenue,” said Santa Rosa Detective Vaugh Andrews.

Santa Rosa Police say the suspect fled on foot.

The two victims were a customer and a worker.

Altilio Jimenez works and lives nearby.

“I remember thinking what’s going on and yeah, I just heard the ruckus and I was like it’s pretty quiet here, I just work here and live ten minutes away so you don’t really hear that kind of stuff going on,” Jimenez said.

News of the armed robbery was alarming.

“I’m here pretty often just to get snacks or whatever and it’s pretty crazy to hear that that happened.”

Police are hoping the surveillance images will lead to a quick arrest.

“The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s approximately six foot tall,” Andrews said.

Police say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money and items from the store.

They are anxious to catch the suspect.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.