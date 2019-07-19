Police looking for suspect in Vallejo homicide

VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo Police Officers responded to a shooting Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., officers arrived to the intersection of Baylor and Corcoran Street where they found a 36-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released, pending notification to the family.

This is Vallejo’s seventh homicide of the year. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342.