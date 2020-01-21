Police looking for witnesses in San Francisco nightclub stabbing on New Year’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for witnesses and video of a stabbing that occurred in the overnight hours on New Year’s Day outside a nightclub in San Francisco’s South of Market District.

Police say two men were stabbed during an altercation outside the club around 1:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Howard Street.

A 25-year-old Chico man suffered life-threatening injuries, but was treated and later released from the hospital.

A 24-year-old Florida man was also stabbed — but released from the hospital.

Police arrested a 26-year-old Oakland man, Philip Nguyen, and he was booked in the county jail on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Police are now asking witnesses of the stabbing to come forward to police.

Investigators say they are particularly interested in obtaining cell phone photos or videos of the incident.

If you witnessed the crime, contact SFPD Sgt. Stephen Benzinger at (415) 553-1201.