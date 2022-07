(KRON) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a Mountain View police officer on Friday, according to a tweet from the Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) on Sunday. KRON4 reported the shooting that injured an officer on Saturday.

A second tweet from MVPD announced the arrest of Jeffrey Choy, 33 in connection with the shooting. Police stated more information will be provided on the case later today.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.