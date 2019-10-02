Police: Man armed with ax, knife threatens Caltrans workers in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK (KRON) — A search is underway in Menlo Park for a man who allegedly threatened Caltrans workers Wednesday morning while they were cleaning up trash along the side of the Bayfront Expressway.

The man, who was armed with a knife and an ax, fled into a field after making threats toward the workers, according to Menlo Park police.

While police searched for the man, officers came across another man — this time armed with a tree branch.

Menlo Park police said the man, unrelated to the original threat call, swung the branch at an officer, hitting them in the face.

The officer was injured, but treated by medics at the scene, police said.

The suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

Police are still searching for the original suspect accused of threatening Caltrans workers.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 35-40-years-old, 5-foot-9-inches tall, 170 pounds.

He is believed to have short black hair, be unshaven and dressed in a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots.

Those with information on the suspect or allegations are asked to contact the Menlo Park Police Department at (650) 330-6300.