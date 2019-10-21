Police: Man arrested after exposing himself to Safeway customers in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — Fremont police responded to a call of a man exposing himself to customers at Safeway in Fremont, according to authorities.
Officers contacted the 35-year-old Hayward man.
The suspect reportedly had a $5,000 registrant compliance failure warrant.
He was taken to Santa Rita Jail.
No additional details were provided.
