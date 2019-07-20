Police: Man arrested after swinging knife at woman in Milpitas

MILPITAS (KRON) — A 49-year-old Milpitas man was arrested Thursday after police say he swung a kitchen knife toward a woman and other bystanders in the area.

The woman was not injured by the knife, but was hurt after falling while trying to avoid the weapon.

Milpitas police say the suspect, identified as Titans Ho, fled to his apartment on North Temple Drive after brandishing the knife.

When police tried to make contact with the man, he failed to surrender.

With the help of a hostage negotiation team and SWAT team, officers were able to make an arrest.

Ho was charged with three counts of brandishing a weapon and charges related to resisting and obstructing arrest.