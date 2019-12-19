Police: Man arrested for sexual battery at San Rafael high school

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — San Rafael police responded to a call about an unwanted person on the Terra Linda High School campus Wednesday morning, police say.

The man, not a student, was reportedly walking around campus and talking to students.

He followed a student into a school hallway, according to officials. The student told a teacher and the teacher escorted the man to the administration office.

Classroom door were locked as a precaution. Another school official was called to the office to escort the suspect off campus.

After he left, a person reported that they were inappropriately touched by the man.

When police arrived, they learned that there were possibly additional victims who were touched by the suspect.

SRPD detectives also responded to campus to assist with the investigation. An SRPD officer identified the subject as 39-year-old Willie Jones from San Rafael.

He was located around 8:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Through interviews, authorities say there may be two victims — one minor and one adult.

Jones was brought back to the police department for an interview. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any questions or information related to the incident, contact Lt. Dan Fink at (415) 485-3148.