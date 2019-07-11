Police: Man randomly attacks victim with skateboard, punches him in face in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after he randomly attacked a pedestrian with a skateboard and punched him in the face, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Police received a call around 11:40 a.m. from the victim, stating that he had just been assaulted on the 500 block of University Avenue.

Officers responded to the area where they located the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Tristan Mackreth, inside of a nearby business and detained him.

According to authorities, the victim, a man in his twenties, was walking when he was approached by Mackreth.

The victim says he did not know the suspect.

Police say Mackreth yelled nonsense and then punched the victim in the face.

He then allegedly used a skateboard to strike the victim in the abdomen.

As the victim was trying to get away, the suspect continued to yell at him and threw a rock at the him before walking away, police say.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his face and torso.

Officers booked Mackreth, who has no permanent city of residence, into the Santa Clara County Main jail for assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, both felonies.