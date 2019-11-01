Police: Masked men rob, kidnap man sitting in his car in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police are searching for two men they say approached a man while he was sitting in his car, demanded money and later kidnapped him.

The kidnapping and robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the 5500 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Oakland.

The suspects, who were wearing masks, kidnapped the man, drove him to an ATM and ordered him to withdraw money.

The suspects later drove the victim to Berkeley where they left him and his car.

Police say one of the two suspects was armed with a handgun.

Police are now searching for the perpetrators, who they describe as African American men in their late teens to early 20s.

The armed suspect is described as 6-foot-3-inches tall, 165-pounds, wearing dark clothes and mash.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3326 or Oakland Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

Police remind residents to be aware of their surroundings and be alert when getting in and out of your car.