Police: Missing ‘at-risk’ Redwood City girl possibly in Madera

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Central Valley police department is asking the community for help finding missing 14-year-old girl from Redwood City.

According to the Madera Police Department, 14-year-old Kayla Espinoza was last seen leaving her Redwood City home at around 10 p.m. on October 5th.

She was wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and carrying luggage when she left, police said.

Her family believes she may be staying with her boyfriend at a unknown location in Madera.

If you have information about Espinoza’s whereabouts, please contact the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7118.