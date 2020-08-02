Police mobile camera set up at Fremont shopping center where elderly woman was robbed

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A police mobile camera tower is sprouting up at a shopping center in Fremont after an 80-year-old woman was robbed.

And it’s not the first time the area has seen violent crime.

“I’m feeling unsafe now,” Fremont resident Elsa Nguyen said.

Unsafe after hearing about the 80-year-old woman robbed right in the parking lot at the Paseo Padre shopping center in Fremont.

A crime police hope they can stop in its tracks by placing eyes live in the parking lot.

The live-view picture will boost Fremont Police Department’s ability to deter and solve crimes.

Police say the elderly woman’s purse was recently stolen after shopping at the 99 Ranch Market. Police say the suspects then burglarized the woman’s home.

A detailed description of the suspects are not available, but witnesses saw them leave in a light colored-sedan.

According to police, the shopping center has seen other robberies, auto burglaries and thefts in recent years.

Shoppers we spoke to are stunned.

“Surprised,” one shopper said.

“That does concern me that there’s some crime here,” another shopper said.

“I just shopped at Ranch 99. I’m actually very surprised because this is a very safe area,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen is not convinced the tower will make a difference.

“If they watch the camera and catch whatever happens and by the time they make it here it’s too late,” she said. “So maybe we can have more police presence driving around here, circle around a few times a day to make sure that the area has been watched.”

Other shoppers say it’s a step in the right direction.

“Security is important and all so I don’t really mind about the camera,” a shopper said.

Officers will be able to watch live footage and retrieve video for up to 30 days.

They want criminals to know there will be eyes on them.

The camera trailer will move to different locations as needed.

