This story has been updated to include details about the injuries of the victims.

(KRON) — Sheriff’s deputies and fire personnel are currently on the scene of a shooting in Marin City, according to a tweet from Marin County Sheriff.

Law enforcement received calls about shots fired at 10:06 a.m. According to the tweet the shooting is in the area of Cole Drive and there is currently more than one victim. Law enforcement is encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

In a later tweet, Marin County Sheriff confirmed that there are three victims in this shooting. One person is dead, and the status of the other two victims us unknown at this time.

