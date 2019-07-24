Police offer $10,000 reward in deadly Richmond shooting

RICHMOND (KRON) — A Richmond family is seeking answers in the death of their father who was shot and killed on May 14.

Police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information on the death of 56-year-old Miguel Ramirez.

Ramirez was killed by a stray bullet coming from a gun battle a block away involving a Dodge Durango.

Erica Ramirez, her two sisters and her mother desperately are pleading for answers.

“I still need him and I’m pretty sure my sisters still need him too. I just hope that people will help us out, if you saw anyone or know anyone that knows who did it. Please come forward,” Ramirez said.

They say a stray bullet killed Ramirez as he was grabbing his mail outside his home on the 1600 block of Chanselor Avenue.

A gun fight between two groups broke out nearby.

“The actual gun battle took place at 18th and Chanselor and Mr. Ramirez was standing between 16th and 17th and Chanselor,” said Aaron Pomeroy with the Richmond Police Department.

Police say more than 15 shots were exchanged between people in this Dodge Durango and at least one other person standing outside.

You can see people ducking in the surveillance video after the fired shots.

“The driver of the Dodge Durango was arrested within a week of this incident. Our detectives questioned that driver. The driver was uncooperative,” he said.

Because of a new California law, police say they had to let the driver go due to lack of evidence on who pulled the trigger.

Now they’re looking for witnesses who know the passengers in the Durango and shooter or shooters on the 1800 block of Chanselor.

“The person is still living their life and who has to suffer the pain? I do. We all do,” Ramirez said.

