STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A Stockton police officer has been arrested for theft of an elder and grand theft, among other charges, according to police Wednesday evening.

Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran was arrested Tuesday and turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations for an investigation their office was conducting for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. A statement from the police department said Tran has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“The Stockton Police Department holds itself to the highest standards, and this alleged criminal behavior is concerning,” the statement said. “Please know this is not representative of the standards of our profession and all the good work Stockton Police Officers do every day.”

There are no further details at this time.

