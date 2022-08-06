The City of South San Francisco Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the South San Francisco Police Department)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off.

A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers made a traffic stop at 5:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of San Mateo Avenue after observing a vehicle code violation. During the traffic stop and as the officers were speaking with the male driver, he suddenly restarted his vehicle and rapidly accelerated.

One of the officers standing outside the vehicle was dragged and forced to the ground. A vehicle pursuit began, which eventually ended in San Bruno when the man collided with two parked vehicles after tossing a loaded firearm out of his car window.

The suspect, Vincent Lewis Harris, 31, of East Palo Alto, was arrested and apprehended. He was also found to be in possession of burglary tools.

Harris was transported to San Mateo County Jail. He faces charges of assault on a police officer and illegal firearms possession.

The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900.

