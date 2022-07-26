SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police are on the scene of a fatal traffic collision early Tuesday near the intersection of Charcot and O’Toole avenues in north San Jose, according to a tweet from police.

Officers responded to a 2:10 a.m. report of the collision, where a man who was the driver of the vehicle involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

This raises the city’s numbers for 2022 to 41 people killed in 39 fatal traffic collisions.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

