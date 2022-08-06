SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gunshots were reportedly fired in the Mission District Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

A tweet from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management asks people to avoid the area of South Van Ness Avenue and Sixteenth Street. Emergency crews are on the scene now.

The incident took place on Shotwell near Sixteenth Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area while police continue their investigation. For more details on the traffic advisory please visit the SFDEM website.