SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two attacks against food vendors within days of each other in San Jose are not connected, according to an official with the San Jose Police Department. SJPD Sergeant Christian Camarillo shared updated details on Tuesday afternoon.

On Thursday, a food vendor named Saul Reconco was working near the SAP Center when he was kicked in the face after he reportedly refused to give the suspect a free hot dog. The incident was caught on cell phone video and shared to social media.

Saul Reconco injuries

Thursday night’s attack is still being investigated by police, according to Camarillo. Detectives are talking to witnesses and gathering evidence in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Saturday’s attack against a separate food vendor was also caught on video. In the incident, the suspect, an employee at a local business called Intex Auto Parts, can be seen waving a baseball bat at the victim, before threatening him with lighter fluid.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Video caught the moments as the suspect climbed into the victim’s car and attempted to damage it. The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Kenny Ho, was arrested later that day. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted carjacking.

Suspect Kenny Ho in second vendor assault (Photo courtesy of SJPD)

On Tuesday, Ho shared a statement to KRON4 about the incident:

“I deeply regret my treatment of the gentleman who set-up a vending location outside of my family’s auto parts store. I cannot explain or justify my actions, but I can say that, until Saturday, I have always treated others with the respect and consideration that my family instilled in me. I failed to do so here and am ashamed of my conduct. I will ensure that I never treat others in this way again.

I also want to convey that my father immigrated to this country to start a family business more than 44 years ago. The difficulties he endured as an immigrant, and his commitment to his family and to his business, have always inspired me. While I believe the vending location violated zoning laws and contributed to other public safety concerns, I regret using the word “illegal” in reference to these issues — I should not have used a term that could be misinterpreted or cause pain. My actions were not a reflection of the person I aspire to be, and I am truly sorry to everyone in the community that was affected by my behavior.”

KRON On is streaming now

Camarillo encouraged business owners not to “take the law into your own hands” as he believes happened in the incident on Sunday.

“If you believe someone is infringing on your property or affecting your business, please call the police,” he said. He encouraged business owners to allow the police to do their job in enforcing the law.

“We don’t want people turning into vigilantes and taking the law into their own hands,” Camarilllo said.