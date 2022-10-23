OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department.

Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect vehicle in San Leandro area after information was shared from another law enforcement agency. SLPD Officers attempted a traffic stop, but a pursuit entailed.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed near the intersection of 73rd Avenue and Hilmont Drive, a residential area in the Oakland hills. According to police, the driver was in the vehicle alone and suffered minor injuries from the accident before being taken into custody.

KRON On is streaming now

Citizen video of the scene shows a car completely flipped upside down in the area with a mailbox in it’s path. The vehicle came to rest in a corner of a lot far away from structures, so no homes were impacted in the crash.