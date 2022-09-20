SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A couple returning home from vacation had their truck stolen and their two dogs along with it, according to the San Leandro Police Department.

Robin Corell and his wife Cynthia, both of Atascadero, were coming home from a trip to celebrate Cynthia’s 70th birthday. The pair stopped to eat at Paradiso on Bancroft Avenue and parked their 2001 Ford F2-50 pickup truck with a camper shell nearby.

“We were nearly finished with our meal and I looked out the window to see how our dogs were doing, and our truck was gone, with them in it,” Corell told KRON4.

Corell says the staff at Paradiso called 911 to report the incident. The chef even got in on the action and, “had the video surveillance footage cued up by the time the San Leandro police were on scene,” Corell said.

Officers arrived on scene, searched the area, and found the truck abandoned near 99th Avenue and Elmar Avenue in Oakland. Both dogs were found inside of the truck.

Corell and his wife are both so grateful to the staff and the SLPD, and the couple is happy to be reunited with their two Russian Bullhounds, Olivia and Lucy.