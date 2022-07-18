LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a man who is suspected of shooting and killing one man and injuring two others at the Granada Bowl, according to Livermore Police Department (LPD).

The suspect has been identified as Roger Aleman Garcia, 27, also known as Roger Aleman. Garcia is a convicted felon with a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon. As a felon Garcia is prohibited from owning a firearm.

Garcia is the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of Antonio Vargas, 28, of Livermore. According to police, Vargas was with a group of friends near the bar area of Granada Bowl at 6 p.m. on Saturday night. It was there that Vargas and his friends got into a verbal fight with Garcia, which escalated to a physical fight.

Garcia pulled out a handgun and shot Vargas and another 28-year-old from Livermore. Throughout the shooting a 30-year-old friend of Garcia’s was also struck by gunfire. Vargas died from his injuries at the scene. Police performed life-saving measures on the other two gunshot victims who were then taken to a local hospital.

LPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit completed search warrants over the weekend related to this shooting. LPD considers this suspect to be at large, armed, and dangerous.