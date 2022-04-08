DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Daly City Police Department has released a photo and surveillance video of the suspect in an unprovoked attack on an 84-year-old man last month. The incident occurred on Friday, March 21, 2022 at approximately 5:58 p.m. when 84-year-old Salomon Hernandez was attacked while doing yardwork in front of his house along the 300 block of Higate Drive in Daly City.

“I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why,” Hernandez said. “He come around and kicked me and he ran to go.”

“He could have broken his hip, ribs or worse, his head,” Hernandez’s daughter Diana Cruz said.

Hernandez suffered injuries to his arms, back and knee. He said a similar incident happened to him back in 2020, when he was also attacked outside his home.

The suspect has been described as a male of unknown race, between 30 and 50 years old, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. The family is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video or the photo to contact police.

The Daly City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect and asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance video. Anyone with information regarding the attack is urged to contact Daly City PD at (650) 991-8119 or Detective McCarthy at RMcCarthy@DalyCity.org with information.