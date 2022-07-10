PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for information related to a homicide that occurred in Downtown Petaluma early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department.

KRON On is streaming live

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning the PPD received a call from someone who claimed his friend had been assaulted with a baseball bat in Downtown Petaluma. When an officer arrived they found a man in the road who appeared to have been assaulted.

The officer worked with Petaluma Fire Department paramedics to give the man medical assistance but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The cause of death is still under investigation by police. The name of the victim has not been released. PPD detectives also responded to the scene, began interviewing the witness, and searched for surveillance video from area businesses. Detectives believe the suspect may have fled the scene in a vehicle.

PPD reports that this is the first homicide of 2022 in Petaluma. The last homicide that occurred in Downtown Petaluma happened in 2017. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact PPD Detective Corie Joerger 707-778-4372