MILPITAS, Calif.(KRON) — Police are responding to a shooting at Great Mall in Milpitas, according to authorities.
Video obtained by KRON4 and several social media posts shows people hiding inside of stores.
KRON4 is gathering more details and has a crew headed to the scene.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
Latest Posts
- Great Mall under lockdown as Milpitas police respond to shooting
- Vanessa Bryant accuses mother of extortion over lawsuit demanding financial support
- Trump downplays Russia in first comments on hacking campaign
- Lasting COVID-19 side effects force patients to change their diets, lifestyles
- Apple shuts down all California stores amid COVID surge