SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are currently responding to the scene of a reported shooting in San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.

KRON On streaming live now

The call reporting the incident came at 6:39 p.m., and the scene of the incident is located near the 2100 block of Almaden Road. There is one adult male victim, according to police. At this time there is no known suspect or motive.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.