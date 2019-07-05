Live Now
Police respond to utilities explosion at University of Nevada, Reno

by: CNN Newsource

RENO (CNN) — An explosion rocked the campus of the University of Nevada at Reno Friday.

The university’s police force told people to avoid the area due to a utilities accident.

The damage looks severe with debris scattered around the building.

Officials say three people were hurt in the reported explosion inside a dormitory, but city leaders say no one died.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blast.

People living nearby described the moment as like a car accident, saying it shook apartments.

