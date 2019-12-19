Live Now
Police: San Francisco State University closed because of bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco State University is closed Thursday afternoon because of an unconfirmed bomb threat, campus police said.

The threat affects a few buildings on the campus.

University police and San Francisco police are now working investigate the threat.

Students and staff are not allowed on campus while the threat is being investigated.

One residential building has been evacuated — building C in Centennial Village, according to police.

No other residential buildings have been evacuated at this time.

Final exams are underway this week at the university, according to the school’s calendar.

