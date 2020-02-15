Police: San Francisco teacher arrested on charges related to child sex tourism in Vietnam

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco resident was arrested on sex tourism related charges, according to officials.

Paul Marshall Bodner was charged with repeatedly traveling to Vietnam to engage in illicit sexual conduct, U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Tatum King announced Friday.

Bodner, 64, was a substitute teacher in the San Francisco Unified School District.

He allegedly traveled to Vietnam from July 2015 through August 2016 where he engaged in illicit sexual conduct.

The indictment states that Bodner also traveled to Vietnam in March and July of 2016 for the same reasons.

Bodner met Vietnamese boys as young as 11 or 12 years old and engaged in sex acts with them at a hotel located in Ho Chi Minh City, according to information presented in court at his initial appearance.

The indictment charges Bodner with three counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places.

Bodner was arraigned in federal court. His detention status will be determined Friday pending trial.

Anyone with information about Bodner or his alleged sexual interest in children should contact the HSI Tip Line at (866) 347-2423.

