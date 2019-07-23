Police: San Jose man arrested in connection to mother’s murder

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A San Jose man has been arrested in connection to the murder of his mother, according to the police department.

San Jose police arrived at the Regional Medical Center on Thursday around 2:34 p.m. after they received a report that a woman had been dropped off with severe injuries.

Authorities were informed that the woman would not survive due to the severity of her injuries.

The victim was on life support for a few days, but on Monday, she was taken off and pronounced dead.

Police say the woman was identified as 57-year-old Cynthia Mykkanen from San Jose.

Investigators determined the suspect in the assault was Mykkanen’s son, 35-year-old Ryan Garner.

Officials say Garner assaulted her at their home located on the 3300 block of Cortese Circle.

Authorities say Garner drove his mother to the hospital but fled the area before police got there.

Police found him later in the night driving on Highway 101 at Blossom Hill Road.

A police canine caught Garner and authorities took him into custody.

Garner was treated for injuries he received from the dog.

Police say he was then booked into Santa Clara County Jail for attempted murder, which was later changed to a murder charge.

Officials say this is San Jose’s 21st homicide this year.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact the homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

