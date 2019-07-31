Police: San Jose man arrested on sex crime charges after talking to 12-year-old online

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday in San Jose on several sex crime-related charges after allegedly arranging to meet a 12-year-old boy he talked to online.

Police say the suspect, identified as Roman Guillen, was arrested on felony charges of child pornography, meeting a minor to commit a lewd act and sending harmful material to a child.

The 26-year-old man communicated with the victim online regarding topics of sexual nature, police say.

The victim’s mother then contacted police.

Officers then began communicating with the suspect, posing the as the 12-year-old victim.

Officers arranged to meet the suspect Monday at a location in San Jose.

Guillen was later arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.