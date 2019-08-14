Police search for 2 suspects involved in strong-arm robbery in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection to a strong-arm robbery in Palo Alto on Monday afternoon, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Around 2:54 p.m. a battery report was made in the 700 block of Colorado Avenue.

A preliminary investigation determined that a woman in her 50’s was approached by a man while she was sitting in her parked car.

Police say the man offered to fix the dents on the woman’s car.

She refused the offer but he continued to ask leading the victim to record him on her phone.

This is when another man came up to the back of the car yelling and cursing at the woman.

The woman proceeded to get out of her car to try and record the second man, but one of the suspects grabbed her phone and glasses off her face.

Police say he then pushed her to the ground. As she was falling, she grabbed his shirt off of his body.

The suspect then threw her phone across the parking lot.

Both suspects fled the scene.

The woman was able to locate her phone and glasses.

The woman refused medical attention on the scene for her minor injuries on her hand, shoulder, and elbow.

The suspect who took her phone is described as a Hispanic man between the age of 30 to 35, about 5’9″ tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a long-sleeve purple shirt.

The second suspect is described as a tan-dark skinned man in his 30’s, about 6 feet tall, heavier build and shoulder-length black hair. He was wearing a black and white Ecko shirt and a gray Bass Pro Shops hat.

A photo of the second suspect was released by officials.

Authorities continue to investigate and ask that if you have any information to call (650) 329-2413.