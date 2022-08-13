PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are looking for a man who broke into the home of two women early Friday morning, running out after he awoke and surprised one of them by lifting the bed covers to touch her leg.

A Petaluma Police Department spokesperson said dispatchers received a call just after 3:30 a.m. from one of the women who said an unknown man was inside her house in the 700 block of B Street. Officers arrived within three minutes and contacted the women living at the residence.

One of them said the man ran out of the house after she screamed following his lifting of her bed covers to touch her leg, which is considered sexual battery. The other woman heard the screams, but never saw the suspect.

No items of value were taken from the residence. At this time, it is unknown how the man entered the house.

No vehicle was seen or heard after the suspect fled. He is described as male, race unknown, with broad shoulders.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt and black pants. Officers searched the immediate area for evidence and conducted a neighborhood check.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident and are attempting to locate any witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity in the area. Detectives are asking residents in the neighborhood who have video surveillance cameras to review their footage to see if anyone suspicious was captured on camera.

Police are encouraging residents to be certain that all windows and doors are properly secured at night to prevent anyone from gaining entry. Patrol officers will be conducting extra patrols in the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information is asked to contact Det. Jake Gutierrez at (707) 778-4532 or jgutierrez@cityofpetaluma.org.

