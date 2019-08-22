Police search for missing 11-year-old San Jose boy

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in San Jose are asking for help finding an 11-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Ivan Gonzalez was last seen at around 1 p.m. walking away from his home in the 400 block of N. 21st Street, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Gonzalez has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’2″ and weighs 120 pounds, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hat, red T-shirt, and red basketball shorts with a Superman logo.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.