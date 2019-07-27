2-year-old missing after parents found dead

MEDFORD, Ore. (CNN Newsource) — The FBI and Oregon police are asking for help locating a 2-year-old boy whose parents were found dead.

Two-year-old Aiden Salcido has not been seen since the beginning of June.

His parents were reported missing last month when his mother failed to show up for a sentencing hearing on a burglary conviction.

Police in Montana attempted to pull over their vehicle Wednesday — but the couple fled and led officers on a pursuit.

Officers spiked the vehicle’s tires and by the time they reached the disabled vehicle, the boy’s mother was dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

The father was also dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot that authorities believe was the result of a murder-suicide.

An investigation of financial records led police to surveillance video from an Oregon Walmart.

It shows Aiden in the store with his parents, which is the last time he has been seen.

The officers who discovered his parents found no evidence the toddler had been in the vehicle.