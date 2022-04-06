SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old woman who was last seen on March 28 a few blocks from Union Square. Elena Maria De La Rosa was last seen in the 600 block of Post Street, San Francisco police said Wednesday morning.

She is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who sees De La Rosa should contact their local law enforcement agency, with her current location and clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

