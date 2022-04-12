SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they have identified another suspect in the deadly K Street shooting.

He was identified as 27-year-old Mtula Payton.

Police said they have exhausted all leads and have not been able to find Payton. They are now asking the public for help.

Anyone with information about Payton — or anyone else involved in the shooting — has been asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

