PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old juvenile who has been missing since Thursday.

Michelle Marcoux was reported missing Thursday after failing to return home after school, police said. The juvenile is described as white, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 250 pounds.

Michelle was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black cargo pants and black combat style boots. Police said it is believed the juvenile may have traveled to San Francisco or Marin County and is willfully missing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.