HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KRON) – Hillsborough police are asking the public for help in apprehending the suspects in three burglaries that happened Friday night.

In the first case, a neighbor heard a burglar alarm going off at a home on Roberts Way around 9:22 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing a white mid-sized sport utility vehicle speeding away, police said. Officers sped to the scene and found a smashed rear glass door. The victim didn’t report any losses, police said, and the alarm may have caused the miscreant to flee.

An alarm was activated at a residence on Roehampton Road at 10:03 p.m., police said. A hallway motion sensor that was part of the home’s alarm system notified police. Officers arrived minutes later and found an open front-facing French door and multiple rooms that had been ransacked.

Police said they determined that the point of entry was a smashed first-floor fixed window. The loss in this case is still being determined.

Police are requesting that homes with surveillance cameras in the areas of the burglaries, and surrounding streets check their footage during the timeframe of the crimes for possible suspicious vehicles and persons. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (650) 375-7448 and ask for the Investigations Unit. Callers may remain anonymous.



