Carjacking suspect detained after search in Daly City neighborhood

DALY CITY (KRON) — A carjacking suspect was detained Wednesday night in Daly City after officers from several jurisdictions searched a neighborhood and ordered residents to take shelter.

The police department said the carjacking occurred Tuesday night in the 800 block of Garfield Street in San Francisco.

The victim told police that while he was in his car, two men came up to him, hit him with a metal object and pulled him out of the car.

Police say the suspects also pointed a gun at the man’s wife and stole her purse.

One of the suspects also hit and injured the woman.

They then left the area in the victims’ car.

The suspects were later spotted in Daly City, but fled from police during a traffic stop.

We are searching the Broadmoor area for a carjacking suspect.Please stay in your home. The described as an African-American male w/short dread lock hair wearing a white T-shirt & red shorts. He was last seen on MacArthur. If u see a guy matching the description, call 650-991-8092 — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) July 25, 2019

Police were able to arrest one suspect during the traffic stop, but the second suspect got away.

Daly City police confirmed late Wednesday that the second suspect had been detained by police.

Cancel the Shelter in Place!! We have detained the suspect! Thank you all for your cooperation! — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) July 25, 2019

This is developing, check back for updates.