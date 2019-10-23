Police searching for man suspected of molesting 13-year-old girl on San Jose trail

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in San Jose are searching for a man they say molested a teenage girl as she walked her dog on the Los Alamitos Trail.

The incidents occurred between August and September.

Police said the suspect approached the 13-year-old victim five times while she was walking on the trail between Harry Road and Camden Avenue in San Jose.

Police said the suspect approached the victim and began talking about her dog.

The girl was inappropriately touched at least three times.

The incidents took place in the early evening and morning hours, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 60 and 70-years-old, with balding white hair.

He spoke with an accent, has yellow crooked teeth and weighs between 175-200 pounds.

Those with information on the molestation suspect are asked to contact San Jose Detective Sergeant Sean Pierce at (408) 537-1397.