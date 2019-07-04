Police searching for suspect after woman groped in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) — New surveillance video captures a Palo Alto man moments before he attacked a young woman walking down the 1200 block of University Avenue last week.

“This doesn’t happen here, which is why were looking for the suspect in hopes that we can stop him from doing it again whether here or another city,” said a spokesperson with Palo Alto Police.

Palo Alto Police say the suspect stopped his car in the middle of the intersection near Marlowe Street, left his car running, got out and then groped a woman in her 20s from behind.

Now they’re looking for the driver of the white Audi.

The suspect is a man approximately 23-30 years old, possibly of Hispanic or Polynesian descent.

Police say the suspect is about 5-foot-4-inches tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, t-shirt and cargo shorts.

He’s believed to be driving a white Audi, possibly an A4 or A6 model somewhere between the years of 2006 and 2012.

Update: Police release video and photo of suspect and vehicle involved in sexual battery of female pedestrian. https://t.co/L4h0lXqZjf pic.twitter.com/DWVwA6s8m8 — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) July 4, 2019

The car had a sunroof also, police say.

After that suspect grabbed the woman’s breasts, butt and groin, police say the victim chased after him.

“Probably was a very shocking incident for the young lady,” the police spokesperson said. “After the event she actually tried to chase after the suspect and he ran back to his car and drove away and then she immediately called police for help.”

