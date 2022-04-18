OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland California Highway Patrol said Monday it was seeking public assistance in searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. CHP said the vehicle is likely a Dodge Caravan with front-end crash damage, including a damaged headlight.

The vehicle struck and killed a female pedestrian while going westbound of I-580, west of High Street. The crash happened April 7 around 9:00 p.m.

On the same day, a high-profile hit-and-run crash happened in San Jose. Narinder Kaur, 75, and Kuljit Kaur, 53, were walking in a crosswalk when they were hit by a red pickup truck. Both women died from their injuries.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have information on the crash on I-580 is encouraged to contact the CHP Oakland Area office at (510) 457-2875.