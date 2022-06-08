WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN)– Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman on Wednesday morning.

Andrea Goulet, 83, was last seen at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday walking away from the Tice Oaks senior facility at 2150 Tice Valley Boulevard.

Goulet is described as White, with white hair, wearing a gray shirt and possibly dark pants, according to Walnut Creek Police.

She has dementia and is considered at-risk, police said.

Anyone who has information that can help find her is asked to call 911.

