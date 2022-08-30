(KRON) — Pinole Police and Alameda County Sheriff’s office are searching for a man who has been missing since last December, according to an announcement from the agencies.

Henry Meadows, 74, has been missing for more than six months. Police say that Meadows also goes by the nickname Joe, and has ties in Berkeley, Hayward, Richmond, and Pinole. Meadows is described as being 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with wavy brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Meadows or have any information about him please contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s office at 510-667-3661.