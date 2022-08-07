PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Petaluma police are seeking help from the community recovering a leaf blower stolen in June.

KRON On is streaming news live now

A janitorial employee was cleaning the area around a business in the 100 block of Lynch Creek Way around 9:16 a.m. June 22 and briefly left a $600 backpack leaf blower unattended in the parking lot, and the leaf blower was stolen.

The suspect is described as a man driving a white Toyota Tacoma. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle should contact Officer Jared Rebizzo at (707) 778-4372.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.