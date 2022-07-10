OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man is dead after a shooting in Oakland Saturday night, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department (OPD).

The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night near the 3000 block of 23rd Avenue, according to the statement. Officers responded to the scene and found evidence that a shooting occurred but could not locate a victim.

Officers learned that the adult male victim went to the hospital after sustaining a gun shot wound and later died of his injuries. The identity of the victim is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Oakland Police Homicide investigators also responded to take over the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.