PLEASANT HILL (KRON) – Police are looking for 10-year-old Emma who went missing from her home near Vessing Road and Geary Road in Pleasant Hill.

Emma is about 4 foot 9 inches in height, 80 pounds, last seen around 12:30 p.m. and wearing grey camouflage joggers and a gray long sleeve shirt.

Anyone who spots her is encouraged to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.